The Mowgli’s on Starting Over

The Mowgli’s have returned with “Fighting With Yourself”, a single that finds Katie Earl taking the lead in the band for the first time after a lineup change. She and guitarist Josh Hogan jump on the phone with Kyle Meredith to discuss a band that’s been in flux a few times before, the feelings of starting over, and how it all relates to the new track. The three also discuss their early 2019 EP American Feelings, “Normal Rockwell”, writing the Big City Greens theme song, and guesting on Sesame Street Helpsters. Earl also gives us the scoop on their next single, an upcoming song called “Wasting Time”, and touring with New Politics and Plain White T’s.

