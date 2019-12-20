Kyle Meredith With... Angels and Airwaves

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Angels & Airwaves mastermind Tom DeLonge sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss the band’s latest single, “Rebel Girl”, one-off track “Kiss & Tell”, and how it all fits into the idea of a bigger multimedia project. The blink-182 co-founder discusses Bikini Kill, how writing for multiple platforms affects his songwriting, and how he distances himself from his early punk sound. DeLonge cites The Cure and early U2 as current inspirations and says that the upcoming record has a story arch of “more to life than what we’re told” that intersects with his work with the To The Stars Academy.

Want to see Angels and Airwaves live? Get your tickets now.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter