Lamb of God’s Mark Morton to release solo EP featuring Lzzy Hale, Howard Jones, and more

Mark Morton

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton will follow up his 2019 solo album, Anesthetic, with a new EP in 2020. Like the previous release, the EP will feature guest singers throughout.

Morton’s new EP is titled Ether, and will arrive on January 10th. The five-song collection boasts guest vocals from Lzzy Hale (Halestorm); Howard Jones (Light the Torch, ex-Killswitch Engage); Mark Morales (Sons of Texas); and John Carbone (Moontooth).



Two of the five tracks are cover songs, including renditions of The Black Crowes’ “She Talks to Angels” (featuring Hale) and Pearl Jam’s “Black” (featuring Morales).

Regarding the upcoming EP, Morton stated the following:

“I’m thrilled to announce the upcoming release of my new, five song EP, Ether, on Rise Records! Once again, I’ve had the great pleasure of working with some amazingly talented artists and friends to assemble this collection of tunes, all of which feature a strong acoustic guitar component. Inspired by the acoustic sets I had the opportunity to perform last spring and summer in support of Anesthetic, I began writing some new songs to reflect that more mellow vibe. I’m stoked with the results and I can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve been putting together. I’ll be debuting these tunes on my upcoming UK acoustic tour, so you can hear them live before they’re released anywhere else!

I continue to be honored to have the chance to work with so many incredibly talented people and I remain beyond grateful to the fans that have come along with me and supported these projects. Thanks so much everyone!”

Anesthetic, released this past March, featured vocals from Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God), Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach), Chuck Billy (Testament), and the late Chester Bennington (Linkin Park), among others.

(Read: Mark Morton on Anesthetic, Working with Chester Bennington, and More)

Along with the new EP, Morton will embark on a UK acoustic tour, featuring Morales as lead vocalist. Those dates kick off January 8th in Bristol. See the full itinerary below.

Ether Artwork:

Ether Tracklist:

01. All I Had to Lose (feat. Mark Morales)

02. The Fight (feat. John Carbone)

03. She Talks to Angels (feat. Lzzy Hale) [Black Crowes cover]

04. Love My Enemy (feat. Howard Jones)

05. Black (feat. Mark Morales) [Pearl Jam cover]

Mark Morton 2020 Tour Dates:

01/08 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

01/09 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 3

01/10 – Glasgow, UK @ Cathouse

01/11 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 2

01/12 – London, UK @ Camden Underworld