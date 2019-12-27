Lana Del Rey offers “no questions asked reward” for return of family’s stolen artwork

Lana Del Rey, photo by David Brendan Hall

Lana Del Rey and her family were the victims of a robbery over Christmas. The singer revealed on Twitter that her family had a number of “mementos” taken, and now she’s seeking their return — no questions asked.

Del Rey’s sister is photographer Chuck Grant, who has been shooting her pop star sibling since the very early days of her career. Her pictures have been used as the cover art for most of LDR’s albums, including Norman Fucking Rockwell and Honeymoon.



According to LDR’s tweeted plea, the thieves made off with Grant’s “entire retrospective.” “The work we lost can’t be reproduced and exists nowhere but where it was,” she wrote. She’s offering “a no questions asked reward” if whoever is responsible sends back “the scans of her previous work.”

Del Rey is still on tour behind NFR, with EU and UK dates on the horizon. She’s also set to appear at Hangout Music Festival and Lollapalooza’s South American events in Argentina, Brasil, and Chile. Get tickets to all her upcoming dates here.