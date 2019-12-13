On Tonight’s Late Shift: Guest Mix from Chicago’s own Tony Piazza and LEGIT

Late Shift on Consequence of Sound Radio, artwork by Tyler Gasek

Late Shift returns with its third episode on Consequence of Sound Radio.

This week, we have a special guest mix by Chicago artists Tony Piazza and LEGIT. The pair partner up for a breezy 35 minutes, incorporating Gunna and Young Thug as seamlessly as St. Vincent, jazz trumpeter Tom Browne, and Rio boogie.



For the uninitiated, Late Shift is a weekly variety program hosted by Kevin McMahon and featuring DJ mixes, free jazz commercials, and songs grouped around a uniting theme. In the coming weeks, the series will bring mixes from Consequence’s favorite DJs and artists, as well as audio skits, original music, and the widest spectrum of sounds we can smush inside an hour.

It all goes down tonight — Saturday, December 13th — at 3:00 a.m. ET/ 12:00 a.m. PT via Consequence of Sound Radio on Tunein. Stay tuned each Friday for a rundown.