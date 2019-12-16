Legends of the Hidden Temple to receive “grown up” reboot

Legends of the Hidden Temple

Nickelodeon is reviving its beloved 90’s game show Legends of the Hidden Temple, but with a twist. The forthcoming reboot will be geared for children of the 90’s who are now all grown up.

As announced today, Nickeleodon has entered into a partnership with Quibi, the new short-form streaming platform from Jeffrey Katzenberg, for a reimagined take on Legends of the Hidden Temple.



“This new, supersized, reimagined version will preserve many of the favorite original elements of the show – the Moat Crossing, Olmec and the Temple Run – but will see them ‘grown up’ for an audience that’s grown up along with them,” according to a press release. “The entire set will be taken out of the studio, into a jungle and scaled up with tougher challenges and bigger prizes on the line.”

Scott A. Stone, one of the original creators of Legends of the Hidden Temple, is returning for the reboot. He’ll serve as a producer alongside Nickelodeon.

Quibi is set to launch in April 2020 with more than 50 scripted and unscripted original programs. A vast majority of the content will be released in eight to 10 minute chapters that can easily be consumed on tablets and mobile devices. Subscriptions will range between $5 and $8 per month depending on whether or not you want an ad free experience.

Earlier this month it was revealed a revival of Reno 911 would be among Quibi’s initial offerings. Other projects include the adventure show Killing Zac Efron, a horror anthology series from Sam Raimi, and new takes on The Fugitive and Varsity Blues.

In related news, Disney+ is developing a Star Wars trivia game show inspired by Legends of the Hidden Temple.