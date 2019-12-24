Police find guns, drugs aboard Lil Wayne’s plane

Lil Wayne

Federal authorities discovered guns and drugs aboard a private plane chartered by Lil Wayne.

According to the Miami Herald, the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and other agencies carried out a search of the plane upon its arrival to the Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport on Monday. They subsequently found multiple firearms, cocaine, opioids, and marijuana.



It’s unclear if Lil Wayne or any of the plane’s passengers will face any charges, but Wayne’s attorney, Howard Srebnick, told the Herald that the rapper was “cleared” to leave the scene

For his part, Weezy doesn’t seem too phased by the ordeal; in a Tweet he joked that authorities mistook a past social media post supporting the Green Bay Packers for “a different ‘Pack’.”

Earlier this month, federal authorities boarded a flight charted by Juice WRLD after receiving a tip that drugs and guns were being stowed on the plane. During their search, Juice WRLD suffered a seizure and died. Police believe Juice WRLD may have swallowed a large amount of painkillers in an effort to conceal them.