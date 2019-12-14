Lil Xan

Lil Xan has quit rapping. In an Instagram post, the mumble rapper said he is ending his music career to focus on his clothing line. He has yet to clarify if he’s stepping away permanently.

Lil Xan broke the news on Saturday by posting a story to his Instagram. “I quit rapping and I’m only gonna focus on moving forward with the Xanarchy clothing line and brand to,” the post reads. The announcement was caught by the r/HipHopHeads subreddit.



Ever since breaking out in 2017, Lil Xan has been an influential part of the modern-day mumble rap scene — a subgenre that Eminem doesn’t understand — alongside Lil Pump and Machine Gun Kelly. Earlier this year, he appeared on a raunchy Valentine’s Day rap album released by Pornhub. Just three days ago, he teased a new album called When September Ends that supposedly will drop in “late January.” He didn’t mention the album when talking about quitting rap.

Over the years, Lil Xan has made a number of increasingly shocking headlines. Last fall, he was hospitalized after eating too many Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, canceled a concert after a fan threatened him with AK-47s, and, come December, the rapper checked into rehab for opioid addiction. Earlier this year, Lil Xan pulled a gun on a man at a Los Angeles gas station. Maybe it’s about time he takes a break.