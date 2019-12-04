Limp Bizkit perform “Break Stuff” with Machine Gun Kelly: Watch

Machine Gun Kelly and Limp Bizkit, via YouTube

Limp Bizkit are having a moment in 2019. The band was joined onstage by rapper Machine Gun Kelly on Tuesday night at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles for a rousing performance of “Break Stuff”. This comes after a show earlier this year when the nu-metal veterans got some love from Marilyn Manson and Billy Corgan.

Machine Gun Kelly went full tilt onstage with Fred Durst and company for the high-energy performance. The lanky rhyme-slinger even put a garbage bin on top of his head at one point.



In addition to rocking the stage with Bizkit, MGK lso hung out with Durst backstage. An Instagram shot (below) shows the Bizkit frontman sporting a Santa hat as he has his arm around the rapper.

Machine Gun Kelly previously shared the stage with Bizkit at an LA show in March for a performance of “My Generation”. At that same gig, Durst made his way up into the balcony, where he was joined by Marilyn Manson for a cover of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box”, as Billy Corgan looked on.

Watch Limp Bizkit’s Tuesday night performance of “Break Stuff” with Machine Gun Kelly below.