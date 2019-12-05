Live Nation brings back Lawn Pass for access to unlimited outdoor concerts for Summer 2020

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

For the second year in a row, Live Nation is offering concert-goers access to unlimited concerts. The Lawn Pass gets fans onto the grassy expanses of one of 29 select amphitheaters for the 2020 summer season. That covers any number of concerts and even includes sold-out shows.

The cost is $199, and while you have to choose just one amphitheater, you do get parking and fast lane entry where available. The general sale only lasts three weeks, from December 11th to December 31st. More information can be found on the official website.



Check out the full list of venues below.

Participating Amphitheaters:

Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix, AZ)

BB&T Pavilion (Camden, NJ)

Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)

Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (Atlanta, GA)

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC)

Concord Pavilion (Concord, CA)

Coral Sky Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL)

Darien Lake Performing Arts Center (Buffalo, NY)

Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park (Tinley Park, IL)

Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM)

Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)

KeyBank Pavilion (Burgettstown, PA)

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL)

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (San Diego, CA)

PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)

PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)

Ruoff Music Center (Noblesville, IN)

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY)

Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountainview, CA)

St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (Syracuse, NY)

The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (Scranton, PA)

Toyota Amphitheater (Wheatland, CA)

USANA Amphitheatre (West Valley City, UT)

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VA)

White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA)

Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA)

XFINITY Theatre (Hartford, CT)