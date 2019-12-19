Live Review: Wilco and Sharon Van Etten’s Winterlude Dazzles the Chicago Theatre (12/18)

Wilco, photo by Heather Kaplan

Hometown heroes Wilco returned to The Chicago Theatre for night three of their semi-annual Winterlude residency. The 28-song set was peppered with Jeff Tweedy’s trademark bon mots on Wilco’s subjective coolness (“We’re still here, so fuck it!”), the secret to Nels Cline’s extraordinary “Impossible Germany” guitar work (“Every night after that solo, his fingers have to regenerate like a lizard.”), and shout outs to old friends (“We’d like to dedicate [‘California Stars'” to our friend Jay [Farrar?]. We’re glad he’s here.”).

(Buy: Tickets to Wilco’s Upcoming Shows)

The polite but very enthusiastic audience (it was a Wednesday evening show, after all) responded in kind, cheering after every extended jam, every solo, and even initiating a spirited Springsteen-inspired “Bruuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuce!” chant following Tweedy’s dedication of “Everyone Hides” to his brother-in-law Bruce (“Not that Bruce.”). Sharon Van Etten, who opened the night with a short solo set, joined Wilco on vocals for “Radio Cure”, which the band had not performed live since 2017. (Van Etten’s own version can be found on the recent Wilcovered compilation album.)



(Buy: Tickets to Sharon Van Etten’s Upcoming Shows)

The show closed with a lush rendition of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”, with Van Etten, Sima Cunningham, and Liam Kazar on backing vocals and percussion. It was a perfect button on a set that was at times ironic, at times earnest, but wholly optimistic. And thanks to the Theatre’s warm acoustics, Wilco’s intricate musical arrangements sounded especially rich. It was a welcome respite from what’s already been an icy winter for Chicago, and a pleasant reminder that the sun soon will peek through the clouds and the ice will eventually melt.

An ode to joy, indeed.

Gallery

Wilco 2019 Winterlude at The Chicago Theatre, photo by Heather Kaplan Wilco 2019 Winterlude at The Chicago Theatre, photo by Heather Kaplan Sharon Van Etten, photo by Heather Kaplan Sharon Van Etten, photo by Heather Kaplan Sharon Van Etten, photo by Heather Kaplan Sharon Van Etten, photo by Heather Kaplan Sharon Van Etten, photo by Heather Kaplan Wilco, photo by Heather Kaplan Wilco, photo by Heather Kaplan Wilco, photo by Heather Kaplan Wilco, photo by Heather Kaplan Wilco, photo by Heather Kaplan Wilco, photo by Heather Kaplan Wilco, photo by Heather Kaplan Wilco, photo by Heather Kaplan Wilco, photo by Heather Kaplan Wilco, photo by Heather Kaplan Wilco, photo by Heather Kaplan

Sharon Van Etten Setlist:

Give Out

Tarifa

Tornado

Keep

Comeback Kid

No One’s Easy to Love

Seventeen

Wilco Setlist:

Bright Leaves

Before Us

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

Kamera

Handshake Drugs

Side with the Seeds

One and a Half Stars

I Might

Hummingbird

White Wooden Cross

Via Chicago

How to Fight Loneliness

Bull Black Nova

Random Name Generator

Radio Cure

Impossible Germany

Jesus, Etc.

We Were Lucky

Love Is Everywhere (Beware)

Box Full of Letters

Everyone Hides

Dawned On Me

I’m the Man Who Loves You

Hold Me Anyway

The Late Greats

Encore:

California Stars

Outtasite (Outta Mind)

Happy Xmas (War is Over) w/ Sharon Van Etten [John & Yoko/The Plastic Ono band cover]