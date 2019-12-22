Lizzo’s SNL debut was good as hell: Watch

Lizzo on SNL

Not to be lost among Eddie Murphy’s glorious comeback, SNL‘s Christmas episode also featured a pair of show-stopping musical performances from Lizzo. The Cuz I Love You singer first knocked it out of the park with a revamped version of her Grammy-nominated single “Truth Hurts” with the backing of a live band. Later, she returned to the stage, with candy cane stripper polls in tow, to perform “Good As Hell”.

Lizzo also appeared alongside Aidy Bryant in a sketch that was ultimately cut for time. Replay both performances and watch the sketch below.



Lizzo placed highly in both our Top Songs and Top Albums of 2019 lists. She’s also up for not one, not two, but eight — count ’em, eight Grammy Awards.