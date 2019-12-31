LL Cool J and Q-Tip are recording new music together

LL Cool J (photo by Ben Kaye) and Q-Tip (photo by Philip Cosores)

Stepping into a new decade can be a real motivator, at least for LL Cool J. The veteran “I’m Bad” rapper has revealed he’s working on new music with fellow hip-hop heavyweight Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest.

LL took to social media on Sunday to announce the news, sharing that “I just started recording new music produced by my lil bro @QtipTheAbract.” He also said these mystery recordings will be coming out on Def Jam, his first label home back in the ’80s. This past September, LL inked a new contract reuniting him with the record company.



This upcoming new music will be LL’s first potential release since the 2013 album Authentic. His songs have remained somewhat timeless, though, enough so that just earlier this year he won a legal battle with the promoters behind Rock the Bells, whom he’d sued for infringing on his own “Rock the Bells” rap hit from 1985.

(Read: The Top 25 Hip-Hop and R&B Albums of the 2010s)

Q-Tip on the other hand has been collaborating extensively this past year, knocking out contributions to Danny Brown’s uknowhatimsayin¿, Gang Starr’s One of the Best Yet, and the James BKS track “New Breed”. The ATCQ rapper also has a couple of concerts scheduled for the future, including appearances at the 4XFAR festival in the Coachella Valley. If you can’t win tickets, purchase some here.

