Lynyrd Skynyrd announce final farewell tour dates

Lynyrd Skynyrd will conclude their lengthy “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour” with a string of headlining shows and festival appearances throughout 2020.

The tour’s itinerary includes dates in Fresno, Reno, Madison, Knoxville, and Indianapolis, alongside an appearance a the Epicenter Festival in Charlotte, NC on May 2nd. Lynyrd Skynyrd will conclude their travels with a four-day event in Orlando, Florida from August 20th-24th, featuring two unique headlining sets and a Q&A with the band.



Tickets to the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, December 6th via Ticketmaster. You can also find tickets to all of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s upcoming shows via Stubhub.

The band’s current lineup features original member Gary Rossington joined by Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, Carol Chase, and special guest Jim Horn.

Lynyrd Skynyrd 2020 Tour Dates:

03/07 – Savannah, GA @ Martin Luther King Jr. Arena

03/08 – Plant City, FL @ Strawberry Festival

03/13 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center ^

03/14 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center ^

03/20 – Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena ^

03/21 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center ^

04/17 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center ^

04/18 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center ^

04/24 – Madison, WI @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center ^

04/25 – Ft Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum ^

05/01 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

05/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Epicenter Festival

05/08 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena ^

06/13 – Forest City, IA Country Thunder Iowa

07/31 – Indianapolis, IN The Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/20-24 – Orlando, FL @ Lynyrd Skynyrd & Frynds Simple Man Jam at Shingle Creek Resort

^ = w/ Travis Tritt