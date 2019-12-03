M. Ward announces new album Migration Stories, shares “Migration of Souls”: Stream

M. Ward, photo by Wrenne Evans

Folk troubadour M. Ward has announced a new album called Migration Stories. He’s also shared a lead single, “Migration of Souls”, in addition to revealing a slew of 2020 tour dates.

Migration Stories is Ward’s first album since 2016’s More Rain. It’s comprised of 11 tracks about real-life human migration stories, with inspiration ranging from newspaper photographs to television reports. To help bring the songs to life, he traveled to Quebec, Canada to work with Arcade Fire’s Tim Kingsbury and Richard Reed Parry, producer-mixer Craig Silvey, and Teddy Impakt.



“Some time went by, the stories wove together, and I remember them now closer to characters in a dream of how people could treat each other than any kind of front-page news realism,” Ward said in a press release. “I think music subconsciously — whether writing or listening — is a filter for me. Helping to process all the bad news into something new to build from. Some records to me are like self-fulfilling prophecies — visualizing change to wish something into being. Those records inspired this one.”

Ward chose the perfect single to introduce Migration Stories. “Migration of Souls” is a beautiful, nonchalant folk song that sees him wistfully welcoming us back into his world. There’s easygoing acoustic guitar strums, a few loose marimba notes, and his calming “oh’s” in the chorus that, combined, gently put your mind at ease. Stream the song below to experience it firsthand.

To coincide with this news, M. Ward has announced a 2020 North American tour. The trek sees him kick things off on April 17th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania before weaving his way across the US and Canada. He concludes the stretch on May 22nd in Los Angeles, California. Find all of his tour dates below, and grab tickets to all of M. Ward’s upcoming concerts here.

Migration Stories Artwork:

Migration Stories Tracklist:

01. Migration of Souls

02. Heaven’s Nail and Hammer

03. Coyote Mary’s Traveling Show

04. Independent Man

05. Stevens’ Snow Man

06. Unreal City

07. Real Silence

08. Along the Santa Fe Trail

09. Chamber Music

10. Torch

11. Rio Drone

M. Ward 2020 Tour Dates:

04/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/18 — Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

04/19 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

04/22 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/24 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

04/26 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

04/28 — Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

04/29 — Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

05/01 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/02 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

05/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/14 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/16 — Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

05/17 — Tacoma, WA @ Elks Temple

05/19 — Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery – Redwood Barn

05/20 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater