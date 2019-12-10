In 1979, Madness conquered the British pop charts with their debut album, a tuneful fusion of ska and punk called One Step Beyond... To celebrate both the band and the album’s 40th anniversaries, Madness have announced a slew of new tour dates, including their first US shows in eight years. Check out the full itinerary below.
As BrooklynVegan points out, the new US stops surround the band’s recently announced headlining appearance at Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival. In addition to that Las Vegas event, Madness will swing through Boston’s House of Blues, New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom, and the Fox Theater in Oakland.
Tickets to those shows, as well as other performances in Europe, the UK, and Dubai, go on sale this Friday, December 13th. You can also keep an eye out for tickets to all their upcoming dates here.
Madness 2019–2020 Tour Dates:
12/12 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
12/15 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
12/16 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
12/17 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
03/05 — Dubai, UAE @ The Irish Village
05/21 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/22 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein
05/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival
05/27 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
06/13 — Tetbury, UK @ Westonbirt Arboretum
06/19 — York, UK @ York Festival
06/20 — Suffolk, UK Brandon
11/20 — Minehead, UK @ House OF Fun Weekender