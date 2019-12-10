Madness, photo via Facebook

In 1979, Madness conquered the British pop charts with their debut album, a tuneful fusion of ska and punk called One Step Beyond... To celebrate both the band and the album’s 40th anniversaries, Madness have announced a slew of new tour dates, including their first US shows in eight years. Check out the full itinerary below.

As BrooklynVegan points out, the new US stops surround the band’s recently announced headlining appearance at Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival. In addition to that Las Vegas event, Madness will swing through Boston’s House of Blues, New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom, and the Fox Theater in Oakland.



Tickets to those shows, as well as other performances in Europe, the UK, and Dubai, go on sale this Friday, December 13th. You can also keep an eye out for tickets to all their upcoming dates here.

Madness 2019–2020 Tour Dates:

12/12 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

12/15 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

12/16 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

12/17 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

03/05 — Dubai, UAE @ The Irish Village

05/21 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/22 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein

05/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival

05/27 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

06/13 — Tetbury, UK @ Westonbirt Arboretum

06/19 — York, UK @ York Festival

06/20 — Suffolk, UK Brandon

11/20 — Minehead, UK @ House OF Fun Weekender