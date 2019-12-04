Maroon 5 announce 2020 North American tour

Maroon 5

Maroon 5 have announced a massive North American tour for summer 2020. Opening select shows will be Meghan Trainor and Leon Bridges.

The tour kicks off on May 30th in Chula Vista, California and wraps up four months later on September 17th in Tampa, Florida. The trek includes the biggest US shows of Maroon 5’s career to date thanks to a handful of performances at Major League Baseball stadiums like Boston’s Fenway Park, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, and New York’s Citi Field.



It’s been two years since Maroon 5 released their last album, the poorly titled Red Pill Blues, which means there’s a good chance a new album is on the way to align with the tour. As for what other surprises the jaunt will bring, who knows? Maybe Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown will come onstage to rap Cardi B’s verse in “Girls Like You” again. Or perhaps frontman Adam Levine will declare “rock music is nowhere” once more. One thing fans can almost undoubtedly look forward to is gazing upon Levine’s horrible tummy tattoo.

(Read: Top 25 Pop Songs of the 2010s)

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 13th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster. You can also check for tickets to any of Maroon 5’s upcoming concerts here.

Find the full list of tour dates below.

Maroon 5 2020 Tour Dates:

02/23 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

02/28 — Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario de la Florida

03/01 — Sao Paulo, BR @ Allinaz Parque

03/03 — Brasilia, BR @ Estadio Mane Garrincha

03/05 — Recife, BR @ Classic Hall

03/07 — Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estacionamento da Jeunesse

03/10 — Montevideo, UY @ Estadio Centenario

03/12 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Campo Argentino de Polo

03/14 — Bogota, CO @ Parque Salitre Magico

05/30 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/31 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion #

06/03 — Alburquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater #

06/05 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center #

06/07 — Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater #

06/08 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #

06/10 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion #

06/13 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field # %

06/14 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center #

06/16 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre #

06/18 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

06/19 — Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion #

06/24 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park # %

06/25 — Flushing, NY @ Citi Field # %

06/27 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater #

06/28 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

08/02 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena #

08/04 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena #

08/06 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena #

08/08 — Fargo, ND @ Fargodome #

08/09 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #

08/12 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #

08/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

08/15 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre #

08/17 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center #

08/19 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #

08/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium # %

08/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #

08/27 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center #

08/29 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

08/30 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater #

09/01 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center #

09/03 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion #

09/05 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium #

09/06 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center #

09/09 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre #

09/11 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live #

09/12 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #

09/14 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #

09/16 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre #

09/17 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

# = w/ Meghan Trainor

% = w/ Leon Bridges