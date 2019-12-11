New Matrix film gets 2021 release, will open on same weekend as John Wick 4

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix

Get ready for a whole lot of Keanu: Warner Bros. has set a May 21st, 2021 release for its upcoming Matrix film.

Amazingly, as it stands now Matrix 4 will open opposite John Wick 4, a.k.a. Keanu Reeves’ other blockbuster franchise. Let’s hope neither film gets pushed back so we can all enjoy double the Keanu that weekend. Hell, let’s move the release of Bill & Ted 3 and make it a triple feature!



Anyhow, back to The Matrix. The upcoming film reunites director Lana Wachowski with Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who will reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively.

New cast members include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), Jessica Henwick (Game of Thrones), and Neil Patrick Harris.

Jada-Pinket Smith is also rumored to be returning to play Niobe.

The film will serve as the fourth installment in the billion dollar franchise following 1999’s The Matrix and 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

In addition to Wachowski, the script was written by Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Production is set to begin at the top of 2020.

Along with Matrix 4, Warner Bros. has confirmed a July 1st, 2022 for its long-gestating Flash film from IT director Andy Muschietti and starring Ezra Miller.