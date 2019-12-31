Members of System of a Down, Tool, and Iron Maiden jam together

Justin Chancellor, Shavo Odadjian, and Adrian Smith

An all-star jam session took place this past Sunday when Tool bassist Justin Chancellor joined Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith and System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian to run through some tunes.

The session was apparently part of a birthday celebration for Smith’s wife, Nathalie. A pic from the practice space sees Chancellor playing an electronic drum kit with Smith and Odadjian on guitar and bass, respectively. Richie Kotzen of The Winery Dogs was also on hand.



“Had the pleasure of jamming with a couple of legends last night,” Odadjian posted on Instagram. “@misteradriansmith from@ironmaiden and #justinchancellorfrom @toolmusic . What a great night. Until next time.”

Perhaps it’s the beginnings of a new supergroup? In the meantime, we might have a new Iron Maiden album to look forward to in 2020, as the band apparently tracked a new record earlier this year with longtime producer Kevin “Caveman” Shirley.