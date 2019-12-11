MGMT share new song “In the Afternoon”: Stream

Last month, MGMT unveiled a new song called “In the Afternoon” during a one-off concert in Las Vegas. Today, the duo has released the full studio version, marking their first new music since 2018’s Little Dark Age.

“In the Afternoon” also serves as the band’s first independent release, coming from their own MGMT Records. A limited edition 12-inch b/w a track called “As You Move Through the World” is due out in March 2020. Pre-orders are already available through MGMT’s website and come with an instant download of the new single.



For now, though, you can listen to “In the Afternoon” via its accompanying music video. Produced and directed by the band, the clip features arrays of psychedelic lights projected atop video of posh families, cats, candy, and MGMT themselves. Take a look below.

MGMT have also added a pair of Mexico shows around their dates with Tame Impala and at Tecate P’al Norte Festival. Set for March 17th in Puebla and March 23rd in Guadalajara, both concerts will feature support from Clairo. Find their full schedule ahead, and get tickets to all their upcoming dates here.

MGMT 2020 Tour Dates:

03/17 – Puebla, MX @ Auditorio GNP *

03/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *#

03/20 – Monterey, MX @ Tecate Pa’l Norte

03/23 – Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telmex *

* = w/ Clairo

# = w/ Tame Impala