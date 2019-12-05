Mike Patton and Dave Lombardo supergroup Dead Cross begin recording new album

Dead Cross, via Ipecac Recordings

Dead Cross, the hardcore punk supergroup featuring Faith No More singer Mike Patton and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, have hit the studio to lay tracks down for their second full-length album.

A new photo on Twitter shows Lombardo with guitarist Michael Crain (Retox) and bassist Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox) alongside super-producer Ross Robinson, who also helmed the band’s self-titled debut album. Not pictured is Patton, who presumably will lay vocals down once the instrumental music is recorded. A caption accompanying the studio pic reads, “We are happy to announce that tracking for DEAD CROSS LP #2 has now begun.”



In another recent tweet, Crain revealed that he is making progress in a fight against cancer. He wrote, “Now that all the chemo and radiation has left my body, I’m slowly starting to feel alive again.” The guitarist was diagnosed earlier this year with a form of cancer called Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

Dead Cross formed in 2015 with singer Gabe Serbian (The Locust), but he left the group the next year. Patton joined in late 2016, and proceeded to write his own lyrics and record vocals over music that the band had already recorded, resulting in the 2017 debut disc. Dead Cross since released a 2018 self-titled EP that featured two new songs and a couple of remixes.

During their summer 2017 tour, Dead Cross made headlines when they were “restrained” by police, with Lombardo sharing a photo of Crain and Pearson handcuffed and on the ground as officers searched through the band’s gear. However, no further details ever came out of the incident.

As it stands, 2020 is shaping up to be a big year for Patton. The singer will play a series of reunion shows with Mr. Bungle, featuring a lineup that will include Lombardo and Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian. Additionally, Faith No More recently announced their live comeback, booking a number of UK and European dates for June and July.

Lombardo has also been keeping busy since parting ways with Slayer in 2013. The drummer currently performs with the Original Misfits and is a full-time member of Suicidal Tendencies.

♠️We are happy to announce that tracking for DEAD CROSS LP #2 has now begun. 🖤🤘🏻@IpecacRec @ThreeOneG @ROSS_ROBINSON pic.twitter.com/90ApTZbVv8 — Dead Cross (@_Dead_Cross_) December 5, 2019