Monsta X perform “Middle of the Night” on Live with Kelly and Ryan: Watch

Monsta X

K-pop crew Monsta X recently announced their first fully English album All About Luv. On Thursday, the group swung by Live with Kelly and Ryan to perform the lead single, “Middle of the Night”, for the first time on TV. Watch the replay below.

Suited up in black, white, and grey basics, Monsta X launched into coordinated minimal moves as they sang in full force through the all-English tune. The guys left their mic stands for the last minute to launch into more full-force smooth choreography, moving through the cyclical chorus over the white noise of perpetually screaming fans.



All About Luv arrives on February 14th, 2020. Monsta X will next hit the stage at Madison Square Garden as part of New York staging of Jingle Ball on December 13th. They’ll appear alongside Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Halsey, and more, and you can get tickets here.