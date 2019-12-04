Motley Crue

After confirming their reunion a couple weeks ago, Mötley Crüe have announced dates for a 2020 US stadium tour with co-headliners Def Leppard.

“The Stadium Tour”, as its title suggests, consists of major shows in stadiums across the US, beginning July 7th in Miami. Of the 22 dates, noteworthy stops include Hard Rock Stadium in Miami; Citi Field in New York City; Fenway Park in Boston; Wrigley Field in Chicago; and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.



Joining Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will be fellow fellow veteran hard-rockers Poison, as well as punk rock godmother Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

The tour will mark Mötley Crüe’s first shows since they ended their “Final Tour” on December 15th, 2015. At the beginning of that run, the Crüe had signed a “cessation of touring” agreement which prevented them from touring again. However, the band dramatically blew up the agreement when they recently announced their return, crediting the success of the Netflix biopic The Dirt for their decision to reunite.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 13th via Ticketmaster. Afterward, they’ll be available here via StubHub.

The Stadium Tour 2020 Tour Dates:

07/07 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

07/09 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

07/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

07/14 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

07/15 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

07/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

07/23 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

07/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

08/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/13 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

08/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

08/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park

08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

08/22 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/23 – Queens, NY @ Citi Field

08/25 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/30 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

09/02 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

09/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium