After confirming their reunion a couple weeks ago, Mötley Crüe have announced dates for a 2020 US stadium tour with co-headliners Def Leppard.
“The Stadium Tour”, as its title suggests, consists of major shows in stadiums across the US, beginning July 7th in Miami. Of the 22 dates, noteworthy stops include Hard Rock Stadium in Miami; Citi Field in New York City; Fenway Park in Boston; Wrigley Field in Chicago; and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Joining Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will be fellow fellow veteran hard-rockers Poison, as well as punk rock godmother Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.
The tour will mark Mötley Crüe’s first shows since they ended their “Final Tour” on December 15th, 2015. At the beginning of that run, the Crüe had signed a “cessation of touring” agreement which prevented them from touring again. However, the band dramatically blew up the agreement when they recently announced their return, crediting the success of the Netflix biopic The Dirt for their decision to reunite.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 13th via Ticketmaster. Afterward, they’ll be available here via StubHub.
The Stadium Tour 2020 Tour Dates:
07/07 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
07/09 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
07/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
07/14 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
07/15 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
07/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
07/23 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
07/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park
08/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/13 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
08/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
08/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park
08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
08/22 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
08/23 – Queens, NY @ Citi Field
08/25 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/30 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field
09/02 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
09/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium