Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard tour may extend into 2021

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx / Def Leppard's Joe Elliott

Upon announcing their joint 2020 US stadium tour, the full lineups of Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Poison gathered for a press conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Among the tidbits of information that came out of the media event was that the tour may very well extend into 2021.

As Rolling Stone reports, when speaking of Mötley Crüe’s decision to reunite and destroy their “cessation of touring” agreement, bassist Nikki Sixx said, “Honestly, I don’t think any of us thought, when we were on the final tour, we would ever get back together. We weren’t really getting along at that point.”



He added, “It was during the making of The Dirt movie — we started working on the script, we started being on the set and we started hanging out again together. And I think we sort of realized how much, without even talking about the music, how much we missed each other.”

The tour is set to kick off July 7th in Miami and run through a September 5th show in Los Angeles. However, the biggest bit of news to come from the press conference was revealed by Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott, who said that the trek will likely be extended, even into 2021.

“There’s 22 stadium shows, so it’s pretty much most major territories,” remarked Elliott. “And in fairness it seems to be growing and there’s more interest before it’s even gone on sale. So it may extend one way or another, even in the next year.”

In addition to Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Poison, the tour also features Joan Jett and The Blackhearts. With a lineup of bands who rose to fame in the ’80s, Elliott championed that decade during the press conference. “The ’80s get mocked a lot,” he said. “There is a lot of people that still think of the ’80s as a mockable decade, and we’re about to prove that it’s not.”

He concluded, “You can sit and analyze it all you like, but at the end of the day, if the songs are still getting played on the radio, there’s a reason for that. It’s because they were good songs.”

See the full itinerary for “The Stadium Tour” and pick up tickets here.