Neil Young shares extensive list of unreleased music, asks fans to pick next archival release

Last month Neil Young announced he’d be dipping into his ever-expanding archive and releasing Homegrown, an acoustic album recorded in 1975. Turns out that was just the tip of the iceberg. The folk rock icon has now shared that he has nearly 30 unreleased projects ready to go, and he’s asking fans to pick which ones come out first.

Through his website Neil Young Archives, the songwriter provided an extensive list of recordings ranging from live records to never-before-heard studio LPs. Projects include everything from an album version of the singer’s 1974 performance at Bottom Line in New York City to an upcoming animated film made by Willie Nelson’s son Micah inspired by Young’s 1982 album Trans. Also in the mix is the documentary Mountaintop, which chronicled the making of his most recent LP with Crazy Horse, COLORADO, and was screened only for a single night in North American theaters.



Beyond Homegrown, Young also has several unreleased albums finally ready to see light, including 1974’s Homefires, 1977’s Chrome Dreams, and 1982’s Island In The Sun, plus the early Crazy Horse album Early Daze.

“We have these projects in the can right now,” Young wrote. “We will be asking subscribers only to vote for their top three choices from this list… Watch for the official NYA announcement and your personal link to vote for what you think we should work on next for the fastest release of your favorite projects.”

Check out the full list with information on each project below (via Rolling Stone), and keep an eye on Young’s website for voting details. The wealth of archival releases don’t come as a total shock, as the folk artist postponed all future tour plans to work on editing footage for 15 separate films.

Meanwhile, Young’s had his hands extra full dealing with bureaucracy surrounding his US citizenship being delayed over issues with his marijuana intake. He also recently singed off Facebook citing the platform’s “obvious commitments” to right-wing politics.

Neil Young Archival Projects:

Stratford Shakespeare Theater, Film/LP (1971) — A solo performance at the Shakespeare Theater in Stratford, Connecticut, on January 22nd, 1971.

Greendale Live w/ Crazy Horse Stage Production, Film/LP (2003) — A film from Young’s tour with Crazy Horse in 2003 during which they performed the rock opera Greendale in full.

Greendale at Vickar Street, Film/LP (2003) — Young’s solo acoustic performance of rock opera Greendale performed in Dublin, Ireland.

Toast w/ Crazy Horse, LP/Limited Film (2001) — An unreleased collaboration between Young and Crazy Horse.

Mountaintop, Film (2019) — A documentary chronicling the making of Young’s newest album COLORADO with Crazy Horse.

Catalyst w/ Crazy Horse, Film/LP (1991) — A rehearsal set for Young and Crazy Horse’s 1991 “Ragged Glory” tour at a club in Santa Cruz on November 13th, 1990.

Alchemy w/ Crazy Horse, Film/LP (2012/2013) — Footage documenting Young and Crazy Horse’s worldwide tour for Alchemy in 2012 and 2013.

Early Daze, LP (1960s) — Some of the first recordings after Young teamed up with Crazy Horse.

Harvest Time, Film/LP (1971) — Film with the Stray Gators during the writing and creation of Harvest.

Mirror Ball Live w/ Pearl Jam, Film/LP (1995) — A concert Young played with Pearl Jam at RDS Simmonscourt in Dublin on August 26th, 1995.

Desert Trip w/ Promise of the Real, Film (2016) — Footage of Young with Promise of the Real from the 2016 Desert Trip festival.

Monsanto Years, Film (2014) — Film chronicling Young and Promise of the Real’s LP The Monsanto Years, recorded in Oxnard, California.

Trunk Show, Film/LP 2009 — A concert film from Tower Theater in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, in December 2019, directed by Jonathan Demme.

Lincvolt Chronicles 1-5 Film — A documentary following Young’s attempt to convert his 1959 Lincoln Continental into a hybrid electric car.

Tower Theater Film/LP (2018) — A solo acoustic performance from Young at Philadelphia’s Tower Theater, featuring several rarely played tunes.

Polar Vortex Film/LP (2019) — Multiple live concerts Young performed throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota in January 2019 as the midwest was hit with a polar vortex.

Homegrown LP (1975) — A mostly acoustic LP Young recorded in 1975 and decided to shelf in place of Tonight’s the Night. (Already tapped for release.)

Chrome Dreams LP (1977) — Another record Young made in the 1970s and never released.

Berlin w/ Trans Band Film/LP (1982) — A concert shot during the 1982 Trans tour, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg.

Oceanside Countryside LP (1976/1977) — An additional never-released LP from the ’70s, featuring tunes that made it onto other future albums such as “Comes a Time” and “My My, Hey Hey (Out of the Blue)”.

Boarding House Film/LP (1978) — Several acoustic shows Young played at San Francisco’s Boarding House in the late ’70s, featuring several songs that landed on the album Rust Never Sleeps.

Island In The Sun LP (1982) — An unreleased album made shortly before Trans, featuring familiar songs like “Soul of a Woman” and “Like an Inca”.

Trans animated film (2020) — An upcoming movie made by Micah Nelson inspired by Young’s 1982 record Trans.

Bottom Line LP (1974) — A bootleg recording from Young’s surprise performance at New York’s Bottom Line on May 16th, 1974.

Over The Rainbow Live: Tonight’s The Night LP (1973) — Concert footage from London’s Rainbow Theater on November 5th, 1973.

Odeon Budokan w/ Crazy Horse Film/LP (1976) — Live concert film from Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s tour behind Zuma recorded in London and Japan.

Ducks Live in Santa Cruz LP (1977) — A live album chronicling Young’s 1977 club tour with the Ducks.

Homefires LP (1974) — A mix of solo and band recordings, named after a song Young’s played live many times but has never properly released.

CSNY at Fillmore East Film/LP (1970) — A Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young concert filmed during the supergroup’s heyday in 1970.