Murder Mystery, Stranger Things 3 rank among most viewed Netflix titles in 2019

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery

If you’re curious what everyone else has been binging on Netflix this year, you’re in luck. With less than 48 hours to go before the new year, the streaming platform has unveiled a set of top-ten lists revealing the most viewed titles of 2019. Netflix’s two most popular releases? Those accolades go to Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery and Stranger Things 3.

As reported by IndieWire, the revealing lists take into consideration movies, TV shows, and non-fiction titles that arrived on the platform sometime in the last 12 months. From there, the titles were ranked by the number of views within the first 28 days of its release. Netflix defines each “viewing” as anything that a user streamed for more than two minutes, which might skew the intel a bit.



Regardless, Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery takes the crown for most viewed title overall as well as movie release, followed (unsurprisingly) by Stranger Things 3. Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman places fourth among movie releases and fifth overall.

The Witcher, which debuted on Netflix just a week ago on December 20th, impressively made its mark on a number of the lists. Notably, it places second on the Top TV list, right behind Stranger Things 3. Another TV show to make a splash in 2019 was The Umbrella Academy, the superhero program based on the comic book series co-created by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way.

Sitting at the top spot of the non-fiction TV list is a release that sparked joy in many of its viewers: Tidying up with Marie Kondo, based on the star’s hugely popular book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing. Also placing prominently is Rhythm & Flow, the three-week hip-hop competition show that featured guest judges in Chance the Rapper, T.I., and Cardi B.

While most of the aforementioned titles are expected, there are a few titles that curiously didn’t make the list, such as the dramedy Marriage Story, which for at least two consecutive weeks this month seemed to dominate most conversations on social media.

A majority of the titles that made the cut are Netflix originals, proving the streaming giant’s production chops only continue to sharpen. In fact, the only non-Netflix original to make the overall most popular release list was The Incredibles 2.

With Netflix losing nearly a million users to new platforms like Disney+, along with some of their biggest shows like Friends set to jump ship, it makes sense to lean into original content. Fortunately for viewers, it just means more good stuff to come in 2020.

Check the full lists below.