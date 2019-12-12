Nicholas Braun (Succession’s Cousin Greg) will star in new show about the fall of WeWork

Nicholas Braun in HBO's Succession

As the naive Cousin Greg, aka “The world’s tallest dwarf,” Nicholas Braun has been one of the breakout stars of HBO’s Succession. Braun is already capitalizing on the success, as he’s set to lead a new TV show based on the dramatic rise and fall of WeWork founder Adam Neumann (via Variety).

The series is based on a forthcoming book from two Wall Street Journal reporters, Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell. Cherin Entertainment and Endeavor Content have obtained the rights, with Braun acting as executive producer. At this stage, no writer or network is attached.



The downfall of WeWork and Adam Neumann is one of the biggest business stories of the year. The co-working company was valued at as much as $50 billion before the stock price imploded amidst Neumann’s erratic behavior and rumors of poor corporate governance. Neumann came under fire when it was reported he brought a “sizable chunk” of weed on a private plane to Israel. Furthermore, Bloomberg found evidence that Neumann was borrowing money from the company at little to no interest, using that capital to purchase real estate, and then renting those properties back to WeWork. Essentially, the company was paying him rent while lending him money, which is a quasi-legal form of embezzlement. The WeWork board forced Neumann’s resignation in September.

Currently, there is no timetable for the TV show, nor is there even a release date for Brown and Farrell’s book. Presumambly, production will begin once Braun wraps filming season three of Succession.

Speaking of which, Braun and the rest of the Succession cast received a Golden Globe nomination for Best TV Series: Drama.