No Time to Die for James Bond in wild first trailer: Watch

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die

James Bond is back … finally. After multiple stops and starts, including a big switcheroo in the director’s chair, the first proper trailer for No Time to Die has finally arrived ahead of the film’s April 2020 release. Watch it below.

As you’ll see, Daniel Craig is in tip-top shape for his fifth and final outing as the iconic secret agent. He still packs a punch, he still charms our socks off, and he still knows how to handle a motorcycle like the best of the Bonds.



All that’s despite the fact that Bond is retired at the beginning of the film, enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. However, “his peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help,” according to an official plot synopsis. “The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on to the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Cary Fukunaga (True Detective, Beasts Of No Nation) directs from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Fleabag and Killing Eve mastermind Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Oscar winner Rami Malek plays main villain Safin with Christoph Waltz returning as Blofeld.

Other returning cast members include Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, Léa Seydoux, as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ralph Fiennes as M., Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, and Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner.

Newcomers to the cast include Ana De Armas as Paloma, David Dencik as Waldo, Billy Magnussen and Dali Benssalah in undisclosed roles, and, finally, Lashana Lynch as Nomi, who takes over Bond’s secret agent number: 007.

No Time to Die hits UK cinemas on April 3rd and domestically on April 8th. As previously reported, the film marks Craig’s final turn as Bond; he recently confirmed to Stephen Colbert that he’s “done” playing the character.