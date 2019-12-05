Menu
of Montreal share punny new single “Polyaneurism”: Stream

Accompanied by a music video featuring puppy dogs in puppy love

on December 05, 2019, 12:10pm
of Montreal, photo by Christina Schneider

of Montreal will release their new album, UR FUN, next month. Having previously teased the White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood follow-up with last month’s “Peace to All Freaks”, Kevin Barnes’ experimental pop project is back with the single “Polyaneurism”.

The punny title refers to the headache and heartache a person can feel when they fall for someone who identifies as polyamorous. While that lifestyle is fine for someone people, it can be a challenge for those lovers who practice traditional monogamy. “I can’t keep up with the girl,” sings Barnes on the psych-pop bop. “She’s not mine, though/ She’s not his either.”

“Polyaneurism” comes with a Clayton Rychlik-directed video that explores polyamory via puppy love. Like, actual puppies in love, though. Check out the cute clip below.

of Montreal have a massive winter and spring tour lined up in support of UR FUN. Get tickets here. The record is due out January 17th via Polyvinyl.

