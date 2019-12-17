Overkill announce 2020 US tour

Overkill, via Nuclear Blast

New Jersey thrash metal legends Overkill will be heading out again in 2020, announcing the “Wings Over the USA Tour” beginning in late February. Florida thrash vets Exhorder and Denver upstarts Hydraform will support the 17-date trek.

Overkill will be out on the road in support of 2019’s The Wings of War, as the band continues to tour and release new music at a tirelessly prolific rate. As we can attest from catching their joyous NYC show back in May, the band still puts on a highly entertaining thrash spectacle and rallies their diehard fanbase, many decked out in shirts from past Overkill tours.



“Let’s get this show on the road, ‘Wings over the USA,’ round two!” frontman Bobby Blitz said in a press release. “We are bringing two heavy hitters with us, Exhorder and Hydraform, in what will shape up to be a sledgehammer-thrash fest. Looking forward to seeing you all! Horns up!”

(Buy: Tickets to Overkill’s Upcoming Shows)

The tour kicks off on February 26th at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California, routing through the South and up the East Coast — covering the ground they missed on 2019’s US tour. The final homecoming date March 14th in Montclair, New Jersey, will also see support from M.O.D. and Demolition Hammer, making for a stacked bill of thrash heavyweights.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time via respective venues and here. See the full list of tour dates below.

Overkill “Wings Over the USA” 2020 Tour Dates with Exhorder and Hydraform:

02/26 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

02/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Slims

02/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

02/29 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

03/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crecent Ballroom

03/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

03/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec

03/05 – Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock

03/06 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse

03/07 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

03/08 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

03/09 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz

03/10 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

03/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead

03/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground @ The Fillmore

03/13 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

03/14 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater *

* = also with M.O.D. featuring Billy Milano and Demolition Hammer