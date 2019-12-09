Ozzy Osbourne hits No. 1 on rock radio with “Under the Graveyard”

Ozzy Osbourne, via SRO PR

There’s no denying that Ozzy Osbourne had a rough 2019. The metal icon spent months recovering from injuries sustained in a fall and fighting pneumonia, both of which caused him to postpone his entire run of European and North American tour dates. However, the Prince of Darkness will end the year on a high note note, thanks to his new single, “Under the Graveyard”, reaching No. 1 at U.S. rock radio.

“Under the Graveyard” marks Ozzy’s third No. 1 single on this chart overall, and first in 10 years. “I Don’t Wanna Stop” and “Let Me Hear You Scream” were his previous No. 1s. The new song will be featured on Ozzy’s upcoming studio album, Ordinary Man, out in early 2020.



In addition to the success on the airwaves, “Under the Graveyard” has eclipsed 5.4 million streams worldwide. A press release teases that a “cinematic music video” for the song will be released soon.

Last month, Ozzy released the the second single off Ordinary Man, “Straight To Hell”, featuring Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash. The metal legend also recently teamed up with Post Malone for live performances of their collaboration “Take What You Want” at The Forum in Los Angeles and a couple nights later at the American Music Awards.

Ozzy recorded Ordinary Man in Los Angeles. The album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses on bass, and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers on drums.

(Buy: Tickets to Ozzy Osbourne’s Upcoming Shows)

As mentioned, Ozzy postponed all of his 2019 tour dates, but will return to the road in May for his rescheduled North American outing, featuring support from Marilyn Manson. That will be followed by a European tour with openers Judas Priest. Pick up tickets to Ozzy’s 2020 dates here.