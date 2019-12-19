Ozzy Osbourne’s past struggles with addiction depicted in cinematic “Under the Graveyard” video: Watch

Jack Kilmer as Ozzy Osbourne, still from Under the Graveyard video

Ozzy Osbourne has unveiled a cinematic and powerful music video for his current hit single “Under the Graveyard”. The dramatic video shows his struggles with addiction in the late ’70s as he started his solo career after being fired from Black Sabbath.

The semi-biographical short-film was directed by veteran video-maker Jonas Åkerlund, who recently helmed the movie Lords of Chaos that chronicled the early days of black metal band Mayhem.



Val Kilmer’s son, Jack Kilmer, who portrayed Per “Dead” Ohlin in Lords of Chaos, plays Ozzy as he nearly kills himself binging on drugs, alcohol, and sexual exploits. To the rescue comes his future wife and manager Sharon, played by Jessica Barden, star of the TV series The End of the F***ing World.

The video (watch below) shows just how far Ozzy had fallen into addiction, and just how hard Sharon fought to get him back on track. It’s a striking piece of work that sheds new light on the song’s lyrics.

Ozzy issued the following statement about the video:

“For ‘Under the Graveyard’, Jonas developed the story into a ‘mini movie’. But, to be quite honest, it’s hard for me to watch because it takes me back to some of the darkest times in my life. Thankfully Sharon was there to pick me up and believe in me. It was the first time she was there to fully support me and build me back up, but it certainly wasn’t the last.”

This past year wasn’t easy for Ozzy either, as the metal legend postponed all of his 2019 tour dates. The Prince of Darkness was first stricken with pneumonia, and then sustained major injuries as the result of a nasty fall at home. He recently re-emerged with a pair of performances of the collaborative track “Take What You Want” with Post Malone.

(Buy: Tickets to Ozzy Osbourne’s Upcoming Shows)

Thankfully, Ozzy will resume his “No More Tours 2” farewell trek in 2020, kicking off his rescheduled North American outing in late May. He’ll follow that up with his rescheduled UK and European tour in the fall. Pick up tickets to Ozzy’s 2020 tour dates here.

“Under the Graveyard” is the first single from Ozzy’s upcoming solo album, Ordinary Man, due in early 2020. The track recently hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock airplay chart.