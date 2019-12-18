Pallbearer finish recording their new album

Pallbearer

Arkansas doom metal quartet Pallbearer have wrapped up recording and mixing their upcoming album — the follow-up to 2017’s Heartless. Producer Randall Dunn shared the news on Twitter.

“@pallbearerdoom mixing recording and production finished! That was deeply satisfying and very heavy,” Dunn captioned a photo of the band. Pallbearer also posted their own tweet of a studio pic, simply stating, “That’s a wrap.”



The new LP will be Pallbearer’s fourth studio album and their debut on Nuclear Blast after signing with the heavy metal label in June. At the time, the band also offered up the excellent single, Atlantis”, as part of the Sub Pop Singles series. That track recently earned a spot on Heavy Consequence’s Top Metal + Hard Rock Songs of 2019, and has us sufficiently hyped for the new record.

The news concludes a strong decade for Pallbearer, which rose from humble origins with their excellent 2012 debut Sorrow & Extinction to become one of the most celebrated acts in modern doom. While there’s no timetable for the new album’s release, it seems likely that the LP will be out sometime in the first half of 2020.