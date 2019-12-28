Paramore’s Hayley Williams teases solo project

Paramore, photo by Ben Kaye

Hayley Williams, lead singer of veteran pop punk outfit Paramore, took to Twitter on her birthday to tease a new solo project.

In a post on Friday, December 27th, Williams thanked fans for wishing her a happy 31st birthday. Then, in crossed-out but plainly legible text, she vowed to release new music in January.



“I’m putting out some music next year. With the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I’m going to call my own. It’s a really special project and you’ll get a taste of it in January. Happy New Year, friends. Hayley Williams.”

No word yet what we’re getting a “taste” of, but if it’s an album, it will be her first since Paramore’s 2017 LP After Laughter.

Earlier this year Hayley Williams guested on American Football’s LP3. It’s been a quiet end to a busy year, and you can read more about Paramore on our lists of the Top 100 Albums, Top 100 Songs, Top 25 Pop Albums, and Top 25 Pop Songs of the 2010s.