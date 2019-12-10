Paul McCartney’s High in the Clouds children’s book to be turned into animated Netflix film

Paul McCartney’s children’s book High in the Clouds is officially being turned into an animated Netflix movie. In the works since 2013, the adaptation will feature original music created and produced by the iconic Beatles rocker.

Oscar nominee Timothy Reckhart (Head Over Heels) is on board to direct, while Jon Croker, known for his work on Paddington and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, is in charge of penning the screenplay. McCartney will produce alongside Bob Shaye (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy), the late Michael Lynne, Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, and Gaumont Film Company’s Terry Kalagian.



Netflix’s High in the Clouds retains some of the book’s original woodland themes, but its storyline is a tad different. Per a statement,

“An imaginative teenage squirrel named Wirral finds himself pulled into a ramshackle gang of teenage rebels who live high in the clouds after he accidentally antagonizes Gretsch the owl, the tyrannical leader (and fabulous singer!), who steals the voice of anyone who upstages her.”

(Read: Paul McCartney’s Top 10 Songs)

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix,” Macca remarked. “They complement what is already an amazing team with Gaumont and we can think of no one better to be working with to bring our film to a global audience. I’ve always loved animated films and this is a hugely important passion project for me. I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Co-written with Geoff Dunbar and Philip Ardagh, McCartney’s High in the Clouds book was originally released in 2005. The rock legend followed up that project with Hey Grandude!, his first-ever picture book, this past September.

A release date for the animated Netflix adaptation hasn’t yet been revealed, but in the meantime, head here to grab tickets to the 2020 extension of McCartney’s “Freshen Up Tour”. These shows lead up to the British artist’s appearance at Glastonbury Festival, where he’ll reign supreme as the oldest musician to ever headline the event. Macca’s last album, Egypt Station, dropped in 2018.