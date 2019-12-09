Paul Reubens announces Pee-wee’s Big Adventure 35th anniversary tour

Pee-Wee's Big Adventure 35th Anniversary Tour

Paul Reubens has announced tour dates in celebration of the 35th anniversary of Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.

Throughout the years, the charmingly hapless Pee-wee Herman has been much beloved by children, often well into adulthood. Based on Reuben’s stage character, the 1985 film launched his alter ego to stardom and won him a Saturday morning children’s show on CBS. Pee-wee’s Big Adventure kick-started more than one career, as it also marked the directorial debut of a young Tim Burton and boasted a score by Danny Elfman.



Reubens will screen the movie across 20 American cities, along with offering his own thoughts and answering audience questions. Meet-and-greets and other VIP packages will be available. Tickets go on sale this Friday, and you can also find them here.

The “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure 35th Anniversary Tour” 2020 Dates:

02/14 — Portland, OR @ Newmark Theatre

02/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

02/21 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

02/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall

02/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

02/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

02/29 – San Diego, CA @ Spreckels Theatre

03/05 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

03/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

03/08 – Dallas, TX @ The Majestic Theatre

03/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

03/13 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theatre

03/14 – Coral Springs, FL @ Coral Springs Center For The Arts

03/20 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

03/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

03/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

03/26 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

03/28 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater

03/29 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre