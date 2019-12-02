Pearl Jam’s holiday singles coming to streaming services for the first time

Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips

Christmas has truly come early for Pearl Jam fans worldwide. Earlier this morning, the alt-rock legends announced a batch of 2020 tour dates — their first in nearly two years. Now, they’re launching a music series that will see their holiday singles hit digital streaming platforms for the very first time.

Officially dubbed the “12 Days of Pearl Jam”, the campaign comes via the band’s long-running fan club, Ten Club. As the series’ name implies, the band will proceed to reveal one of its holiday songs each day for the next 12 days. The tracks will also later be included on a seasonal playlist found on Spotify.



The first entry to be unveiled is “Let Me Sleep (Christmas Time)”, which was Pearl Jam’s first-ever holiday song. Originally shared in 1991, it’s streaming below.

Since releasing “Let Me Sleep (Christmas Time)”, Eddie Vedder & co. have gifted Ten Club members with holiday tracks for the next 27 (!) seasons.

Further details on the “12 Days of Pearl Jam”, including an official tracklist, have yet to be publicly announced. While we wait for more information, snag tickets to all of the Seattle band’s upcoming shows here.

Pearl Jam is known to be working on a new studio album. Recently, the band’s iconic MTV Unplugged performance received its first-ever vinyl release.