Pearl Jam announce 2020 tour dates, festival appearances

Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips

Pearl Jam will embark on a tour of Europe in Summer 2020.

Marking the band’s first confirmed shows in nearly two years, the 13-date outing kicks off on June 23rd in Frankfurt, Germany. Notably, the band is set to headline a trio of festivals — Lollapalooza Stockholm in Sweden; Rock Werchter in Belgium; and Lollapalooza Paris in France. Additionally, they’ll play a massive show at London’s Hyde Park on July 10th as part of the BST summer concert series.



Over the course of their travels, Pearl Jam will share the stage with a trio of formidable opening acts: Pixies, IDLES, and White Reaper. Check out the full tour schedule, and see which band is playing when below.

Tickets to the Pearl Jam’s headlining tour dates on sale beginning December 7th. You can find tickets to all of the band’s upcoming shows here.

Pearl Jam is known to be working on a new studio album. Recently, the band’s iconic MTV Unplugged performance received its first-ever vinyl release.

Pearl Jam 2020 Tour Dates:

06/23 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle *

06/25 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne *

06/27 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

06/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena *

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/05 – Imola, IT @ Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari ^

07/07 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle +

07/10 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park ^+

07/13 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena +

07/15 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena +

07/17 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion +

07/19 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome +

* = w/ IDLES

^ = w/ Pixies

+ = w/ White Reaper