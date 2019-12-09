Menu
Phoenix are in the studio recording new music

They're working in Paris' Motorbass Studio, the former home of the band's late collaborator Philippe Zdar

on December 09, 2019, 6:16pm
Phoenix, photo by Amy Price

It appears new music from Phoenix is on the horizon, as it’s been revealed the band is currently back in the studio.

Through their Instagram, Paris’ Motorbass Studio unveiled that the French indie rockers were taking up residency in one of their booths. The studio is the former recording home of the group’s late collaborator, producer and Cassius member Philippe Zdar. Featuring an image of a studio label, the social media post came equipped with the simple caption, “Phoenix are back.”

The potential new recordings will follow 2017’s Ti Amo. In October, the band also released Liberté, Égalité, Phoenix!, a 248-page memoir written with the help of Guardian music editor Laura Snapes.

Keep an eye out for more updates on the new mystery music, and check out the post below.

