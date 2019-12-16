Pink Floyd unveil new archival box set The Later Years: Stream

Pink Floyd, photo by Albert Watson

Pink Floyd have released their massive new box set The Later Years. It’s an 18-disc collection of audio and visual material from the band’s post-Roger Waters years, and it focuses on David Gilmour, Nick Mason, and Richard Wright from 1987 and beyond. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The Later Years centers around five CDs in particular. They feature an updated and remixed version of 1987’s A Momentary Lapse of Reason with restored keyboard contributions from Wright and newly recorded drums from Mason, 1988’s live album Delicate Sound of Thunder, 1990’s Knebworth Concert, live recordings from 1987 and 1994, and seven previously unreleased studio tracks. The added audio in Momentary Lapse is meant to “restore the creative balance between the three Pink Floyd members.”



The set also includes five DVDs and six Blu-rays, with the extra Blu-ray comprised of surround and hi-res audio mixes of music from A Momentary Lapse, 1994’s The Division Bell, and 2014’s The Endless River. The other Blu-rays and DVDs include Delicate Sound and Pulse, their controversial 1989 Venice concert, live films and music videos, Pink Floyd’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction performance, documentaries, and previously unreleased material. Plus, the box set includes a 60-page hard-backed photo book, replica tour programs, a lyric book, and memorabilia like tour passes and posters. You can feel the weight of the box set in your hands just reading this.

The box set arrived in full on December 13th, and you can stream it now below. Physical CD versions and vinyl copies are available for purchase on Amazon.

The Later Years Artwork: