Pussy Riot announce North American tour

Pussy Riot, photo by Neil Krug

Protest punks Pussy Riot have announced a spring 2020 North American headlining tour. What’s more, a trailer for the outing teases new music from the Russian group.

The 2020 tour launches March 13th in Los Angeles. Further stops include Portland, Vancouver, Denver, Chicago, Cleveland, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, and Santa Fe. The stretch wraps April 15th in Phoenix, after which Pussy Riot head to Toronto on May 19th for Canadian Music Week.



In keeping with the group’s feminist views, Pussy Riot have teamed with PLUS1 for the new run of dates. One dollar from every ticket sale will benefit a local Planned Parenthood near each tour stop. Back in July, the group staged a benefit show in Birmingham, Alabama to protest the state’s stringent anti-abortion legislation. They also joined Lizzo, Foo Fighters, Billie Eilish, The 1975, St. Vincent, Nine Inch Nails, and other big-name musicians in signing a letter supporting Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffMyBody initiative.

Accompanying the tour dates is a trailer harkening all the way back to the group’s origins. As it fast forwards to the tease the current live show, fans also get a preview of some grinding new music. Watch it beneath the full tour itinerary ahead. Tickets are available through Pussy Riot’s website, and you can also find them here.

Pussy Riot 2020 Tour Dates:

03/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 LA

03/14 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

03/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

03/20 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

03/24 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

03/26 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/27 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

03/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

03/31 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Hall at Avant Gardner

04/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

04/11 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

04/12 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

04/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

04/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

05/19 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre