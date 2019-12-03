Pussy Riot announce North American tour

Protest punks Pussy Riot have announced a spring 2020 North American headlining tour. What’s more, a trailer for the outing teases new music from the Russian group.
The 2020 tour launches March 13th in Los Angeles. Further stops include Portland, Vancouver, Denver, Chicago, Cleveland, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, and Santa Fe. The stretch wraps April 15th in Phoenix, after which Pussy Riot head to Toronto on May 19th for Canadian Music Week.
In keeping with the group’s feminist views, Pussy Riot have teamed with PLUS1 for the new run of dates. One dollar from every ticket sale will benefit a local Planned Parenthood near each tour stop. Back in July, the group staged a benefit show in Birmingham, Alabama to protest the state’s stringent anti-abortion legislation. They also joined Lizzo, Foo Fighters, Billie Eilish, The 1975, St. Vincent, Nine Inch Nails, and other big-name musicians in signing a letter supporting Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffMyBody initiative.
Accompanying the tour dates is a trailer harkening all the way back to the group’s origins. As it fast forwards to the tease the current live show, fans also get a preview of some grinding new music. Watch it beneath the full tour itinerary ahead. Tickets are available through Pussy Riot’s website, and you can also find them here.
Pussy Riot 2020 Tour Dates:
03/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 LA
03/14 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
03/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
03/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
03/20 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
03/24 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
03/26 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/27 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
03/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
03/31 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
04/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Hall at Avant Gardner
04/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
04/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs
04/11 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
04/12 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
04/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
04/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
05/19 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre