Pussy Riot protest anti-abortion laws with Vic Mensa and Junglepussy on “Hangerz”: Stream

Vic Mensa (photo by Ben Kaye), Pussy Riot (photo by Neil Krug), and Junglepussy (photo via Durimel)

Earlier this week, Pussy Riot announced a North American tour benefiting Planned Parenthood. The Russian protest punks today affirm their commitment to what PP stands for by teaming with Vic Mensa and Junglepussy on the new track “Hangerz”.

The track was written shortly after Pussy Riot’s July 11th concert in Birmingham, Alabama protesting the state’s anti-abortion legislation, and it continues the group’s pro-choice stance. A skittering electropunk track, “Hangerz” cribs its name and chorus from Mommie Dearest, with a chant of “No wire hangers ever!” playing off Faye Dunaway’s famous line. While Mensa rallies to “sever the head from the puppet/ Put the power in the hands of the public,” Junglepussy calls out “politicians out here moving like some motherfucking thugs.”



Stream “Hangerz” via its lyric video below. You can also get tickets to Pussy Riot’s upcoming tour, which will benefit Planned Parenthood affiliates in each market, here.