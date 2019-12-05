Joycelyn Savage

Last month, the Internet was set ablaze by what appeared to be a Patreon started by one of R. Kelly’s girlfriends, Jocelyn Savage. The page was used to slowly unveil disturbing details about Kelly’s alleged abuse and controlling behavior. However, the account was quickly shut down when Patreon couldn’t prove its validity. Now, in a new video statement, Savage herself has denied the account was hers while continuing to defend the disgraced R&B singer.

In the clip shared by TMZ, Savage initially reads from a pre-pared statement (or what some might call a “script”). Speaking in the plural to include Kelly’s other longtime girlfriend, Azriel Clary, she opens by calling Kelly “the man we love so much and our best friend R. Kelly.” She then denies having ever been abused by the alleged sex criminal, bemoaning how the media has covered her boyfriend. “How will we ever be able to get a fair trial anywhere in the world with all these lies being told on him?” she asks.



Saying Kelly is “the best thing that has ever happened to me and Azriel,” she then reveals she speaks with him daily and visits him every two weeks. Kelly is currently in a Brooklyn jail awaiting trial on charges of racketeering and violations of the Mann Act.

While she doesn’t mention Patreon directly, Savage does point to a related Instagram account which was promoting the crowdfunding account. “Please do not believe what you see and hear on social media. That is not my Instagram. Someone is impersonating me,” she states. “I just want everyone to know we still support him and we will never betray him. Me and Azriel will forever love him.”

Eventually, she puts the script down and apparently speaks for herself. “I’ve been through so much with him. We have a bond that is so special that no one can ever can break,” she says. “This is truly coming from my heart. I will never in a million years hurt him like this.”

Through their attorney Gerald Griggs, Savage’s family issued a response to the video:

“We’re saddened and disappointed to learn that Joycelyn Savage has said that she was not the person operating the Patreon account… We deeply desired to hear her story and in her own voice outside of the presence of Robert Sylvester Kelly or anyone associated with him. For nearly three years, Joycelyn Savage has not been able to speak outside of a controlled environment created by Mr. Kelly. Her video today was not any different… Although we can now verify that it wasn’t her account, the allegations still remain. These are allegations that our own independent investigation found to be accurate and closely match the details listed in four indictments against Mr. Kelly… We are also concerned about who gained access to Joycelyn’s personal Instagram account to mislead the public and her family… But there is no deception in this fact, for three years, Joycelyn’s family has spent the holidays without their daughter. They love her and long to embrace her once again.”

Watch Savage’s full statement below.

In addition to the New York charges, Kelly is facing 11 felony counts of sexual misconduct in Chicago, along with charges in Minnesota. An criminal investigation is also still open in Georgia. So long as his toe stays healthy, Kelly is expected to be in court for his first federal trial on April 24th.