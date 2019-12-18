What Pop Culture Do You Enjoy Over the Holidays?

Relevant Content 2019 Holiday Special

Hide your gifts, grab your mogwai, and pour yourself some brandy. Today, Consequence of Sound Radio’s Relevant Content is rocking around the Christmas tree and lighting up their menorahs for the show’s 2019 Holiday Special.

(Listen: This Week on Consequence of Sound Radio)

Host Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman is joined by Editorial Director Matt Melis and senior writer Tyler Clark. Together, the three dunk their tired heads into a bowl of egg nog, share their holiday traditions, and curate a selection of holiday-themed movies.



They also settle the great debate: Gizmo or Baby Yoda?

Join ’em today, Wednesday, December 18th, at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT. Further rebroadcasts are scheduled for Friday (20th), Saturday (21st), and Sunday (22nd) at the same time.

Relevant Content is a weekly series hosted by Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman, who leads a roundtable of guests to discuss the week’s most topical subject. Never miss an episode by following the series via Consequence of Sound Radio, exclusively on TuneIn.