Reno 911 is coming back with new episodes

Reno 911! on Comedy Central

Rest easy, Nevada. Reno 911 is returning to service.

Quibi, the new short-form streaming platform from Jeffrey Katzenberg, has ordered a revival of the beloved police comedy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Co-creators, writers, and series stars Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Thomas Lennon are on board for the revival. The series’ other principal cast members and past guest stars are also expected to be involved. Comedy Central, which aired Reno 911 during its initial run between 2003 and 2009, will produce the new series.

“Reno 911 holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for ‘re-boot goofin.’ Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate,” said Lennon in a statement. “Quibi’s short format seems custom made for our show.”

Quibi is set to launch in April 2020 with more than 50 scripted and unscripted original programs. A vast majority of the content will be released in eight to 10 minute chapters that can easily be consumed on tablets and mobile devices. Subscriptions will range between $5 and $8 per month depending on whether or not you want an ad free experience.

Ahead of next year’s revival, all 88 past episodes of Reno 911 are currently available to stream on Comedy Central’s website.