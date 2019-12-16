R.I.P. Anna Karina, French New Wave actress dead at 79

Anna Karina

Anna Karina, the influential French New Wave actress who broke through in the 1960s and was a staple in Jean-Luc Godard films, has died at the age of 79.

Karina passed away in Paris, where she lived. Her agent confirmed the cause of death was cancer.



Born Hanne Karin Bayer, Karina lived an exciting, bold life, often throwing caution to the wind. At the age of 17, she hitchhiked to Paris where she soon met Coco Chanel and was convinced to change her name to Anna Karina.

Karina met Godard after he saw her in an advertisement and was mesmerized by her look. Inspired, he tried to cast her in his debut feature film, Breathless, but she turned it down because of its required nude scene. Several months later, he reached back out asking her to star in Le Petit Soldat and she accepted.

Karina and Godard got married in 1961 and, in the four years that followed, created some of the most iconic French New Wave films — Vivre sa vie, Pierrot le Fou, Bande à part — in an era often referred to as “The Karina Years.” She embodied the spirit of a thrill-seeking, creative, emotional woman who seduced men just as often as she killed them, figuratively and literally. Karina left an imprint on the genre — so much so that she was offered roles by notable directors like Luchino Visconti, George Cukor, and Jacques Rivette.

Karina went on the direct films of her own, including Vivre ensemble and, most recently, the 2008 feature film Victoria. She also recorded music as a solo artist and with others, including artists like Serge Gainsbourg. Throughout all of this, she churned out four novels, too.

On Sunday, France’s culture minister confirmed the news of Karina’s death to the public by summing up her impact succinctly. “Her look was the look of New Wave,” he said. “It will remain so forever.”