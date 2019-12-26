Robert Pattinson will do “art house porn” if The Batman fails

Robert Pattinson is your new Batman thanks to a massive trilogy deal, and he’s ready to give it his all. But if his stint as the Caped Crusader fails, worst case scenario, he’s already got a backup plan: “art house porn”.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Pattinson was asked what he would do with his career if the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed Batman doesn’t see the same massive numbers as other DC Universe flicks like Wonder Woman or Suicide Squad. Without missing a beat, he responded, “Porn… but art house porn.”



Pattinson was joking, of course, but the root of the humor stems from a very real place. The superhero suit doesn’t fit every celebrity seamlessly. Just look at Ben Affleck, who seemed as underwhelmed and uncomfortable with his role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League as, well, everyone else: critics, studio heads, insurance companies, and fans. No wonder it felt depressingly unceremonious when he literally hung up his cape earlier this year.

(Ranking: Every Batman Movie from Worst to Best)

Casting for Reeves’ Batflick is still underway. Filming hasn’t yet begun. It doesn’t even hit theaters until June 25th, 2021. None of this has stopped reporters from asking Pattinson questions about playing Bruce Wayne, though, which became apparent during the rest of the interview. While the actor said he was “attracted” to the “power” of the part, he’s already feeling the weight of the expectations associated with it.

“I felt a connection to it, I don’t know why. I just really wanted it,” Pattinson said of the role, adding that he wanted to stop explaining why he took it and start getting to work. “I’m already remembering what it’s like to talk about a movie where there’s an expectation. Whenever you say anything, people are like, ‘Argh! You idiot!’ Like, dude, I haven’t even started yet!”

(Read: The Dark Knight and the Dangerous Legacy of the Charismatic Villain)

Expectations may be high for Pattinson’s turn as Batman, yes, yet plenty of pressure has already been indirectly lifted off his shoulders. For starters, he will “definitely not” cross over with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. Additionally, there’s the fact that Christian Bale is already America’s favorite Batman and Affleck is the second least favorite, according to a recent poll. As long as Pattinson’s portrayal falls somewhere between those two most recent Dark Knights, it should be considered a comparative success.

All things said, it seems like Pattinson is primed for a superhero level-up. After being chosen for his good looks to lead the mainstream phenomenon that was the Twilight series, Pattinson quickly settled in to becoming an indie movie staple, appearing in flicks like Damsel, Good Time, and Maps to the Stars. This past year alone, he’s starred in The Lighthouse, High Life, and The King. He’s overdue to return to the major spotlight, this time with a very memorable silhouette.