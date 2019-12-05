Rotting Christ to headline 2020 “Devastation on the Nation” North American tour

Greek black metal veterans Rotting Christ will headline the annual “Devastation on the Nation” North American Tour, heading out in March to support their latest album, The Heretics. Underground extreme metal acts Borknagar, Wolfheart, Abigail Williams, and Imperial Triumphant round out the bill as support for the month-long trek.
“We are thrilled to announce that we are finally back in North America after four years,” frontman Sakis Tolis remarked in a press release. “Together with a great bunch of bands, we are ready to make some hell! Until then…NON SERVIAM.”
“Devastation on the Nation” is an annual touring festival that highlights underground death metal and black metal, often hosting European bands who tour stateside infrequently; past lineups featured Dark Funeral, Belphegor, Incantation, and Origin, among many others.
The 2020 iteration spans exactly one month and circles of the continent, starting March 19th at Cornerstone in Berkeley, CA, and concluding on April 19th at 1720 in Los Angeles.
See the full list of dates and venues below.
Rotting Christ “Devastation on the Nation” North American 2020 Tour Dates
w/ Borknagar, Wolfheart, Abigail Williams, and Imperial Triumphant:
03/19 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
03/20 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
03/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
03/22 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
03/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
03/25 – Denver, CO @ The Roxy Theater
03/26 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
03/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
03/28 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies
03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
03/31 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
04/01 – Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electriques
04/02 – Quebec City, QC @ Le D’Auteuil
04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar
04/04 – Manchester, NH @ Jewel
04/05 – College Park, MD @ MilkBoy ArtHouse
04/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
04/07 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlies
04/08 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
04/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco
04/10 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
04/11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)
04/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
04/14 – Fort Worth, TX @ Rail Club Live
04/15 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
04/16 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar
04/17 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red
04/18 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
04/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720