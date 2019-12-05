Rotting Christ to headline 2020 “Devastation on the Nation” North American tour

Rotting Christ, via Season of Mist

Greek black metal veterans Rotting Christ will headline the annual “Devastation on the Nation” North American Tour, heading out in March to support their latest album, The Heretics. Underground extreme metal acts Borknagar, Wolfheart, Abigail Williams, and Imperial Triumphant round out the bill as support for the month-long trek.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are finally back in North America after four years,” frontman Sakis Tolis remarked in a press release. “Together with a great bunch of bands, we are ready to make some hell! Until then…NON SERVIAM.”



“Devastation on the Nation” is an annual touring festival that highlights underground death metal and black metal, often hosting European bands who tour stateside infrequently; past lineups featured Dark Funeral, Belphegor, Incantation, and Origin, among many others.

The 2020 iteration spans exactly one month and circles of the continent, starting March 19th at Cornerstone in Berkeley, CA, and concluding on April 19th at 1720 in Los Angeles.

See the full list of dates and venues below, and purchase tickets via Metal Festival Tours website.

Rotting Christ “Devastation on the Nation” North American 2020 Tour Dates

w/ Borknagar, Wolfheart, Abigail Williams, and Imperial Triumphant:

03/19 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

03/20 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

03/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

03/22 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

03/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

03/25 – Denver, CO @ The Roxy Theater

03/26 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

03/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

03/28 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies

03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

03/31 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

04/01 – Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electriques

04/02 – Quebec City, QC @ Le D’Auteuil

04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar

04/04 – Manchester, NH @ Jewel

04/05 – College Park, MD @ MilkBoy ArtHouse

04/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

04/07 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlies

04/08 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

04/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

04/10 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

04/11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

04/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/14 – Fort Worth, TX @ Rail Club Live

04/15 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

04/16 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar

04/17 – Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

04/18 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

04/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720