Royal Blood announce 2020 US tour dates

Royal Blood, photo by Perou

Royal Blood will be playing a number of high profile US festival gigs in May, and the UK rockers have just announced a run of headlining shows to fill in the gaps.

The duo of frontman Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher will kick off the run with a festival gig May 1st at Epicenter in Concord, North Carolina, and wrap it up with an appearance at Sonic Temple, which takes place May 15th-17th in Columbus, Ohio.



In between, they’ll play headlining shows in such cities as Nashville, New Orleans, Baltimore, and Pittsburgh, while also performing at the Shaky Knees Fest in Atlanta, and Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Royal Blood have exploded onto the rock scene with their first two albums, creating a big sound despite only having two members in the band. They’ve already earned three No. 1 singles on the Mainstream Rock chart — “Little Monster”, “Lights Out”, and “I Only Lie When I Love You”. Their most recent LP, How Did We Get So Dark?, was released in June 2017, but the band debuted a couple of new songs in concert earlier this year.

Tickets for the band’s headlining US shows go on sale this Friday (December 13th) via Ticketmaster. Once shows sell out, tickets will also be available here. See the full itinerary below.

Royal Blood 2020 US Tour Dates:

05/01 – Concord, NC @ Epicenter Festival

05/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/03 – Nashville, TN @ Venue TBD

05/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre

05/08 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/09 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

05/10 – Richmond, VA @ The National

05/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

05/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection

05/15-17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival