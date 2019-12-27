Ryan Reynolds confirms Deadpool 3 in the works at Marvel Studios

Deadpool

Merry Christmas, Deadpool fans: Deadpool 3 is officially in the works. During a recent interview, Ryan Reynolds confirmed the next installment in the franchise is currently in production at Marvel Studios. Yes, you read that correctly.

Ever since Disney purchased Fox, the possibility of Deadpool 3 has been dampened by the reality that Disney may not make an R-rated Marvel movie. But on Christmas Eve, Reynolds stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan to break the good news, notes ComicBook.com. “Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team,” said Reynolds. “We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”



This is a big relief considering they already tried making a PG-13 cut, Once Upon a Deadpool, and only so many Nickelback jokes and Fred Savage appearances could save it from its underwhelming self. In fact, it was so tame that even China screened it in theaters.

Then again, why wouldn’t Disney cash in on the money-maker guarantee that is another Deadpool movie? Until this year’s Joker, both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were the highest grossing R-rated movies in box office history, each making more than $780 million worldwide.

Besides, Disney’s idealistic utopia should jive with Deadpool traveling back in time to kill baby Hitler. That, and their CEO already promised they would keep Deadpool rated R. So bask in the good news Reynolds delivered for the holidays. Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good fight.